Sunday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) and Southern Jaguars (1-3) squaring off at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 82-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Illinois, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Illinois vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 82, Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-14.2)

Illinois (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Illinois Performance Insights

Last year, Illinois was 115th in the nation on offense (74.3 points scored per game) and 88th defensively (67.2 points allowed).

On the glass, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.3 per game) last season. They were 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).

At 12.4 assists per game last year, Illinois was 230th in the nation.

Last season the Fighting Illini were 149th in the country in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Illinois was 38th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.0 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

Illinois attempted 41.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 58.1% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

