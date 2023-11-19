Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) will play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|303rd
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.2
|344th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|291st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.