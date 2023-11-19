The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) will play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 30.9 238th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 125th 7.8 3pt Made 5.2 344th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.5 75th 291st 13.0 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

