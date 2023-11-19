The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-7.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Miami (OH) (-7.5) 139.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Illinois put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year, the Panthers had an ATS record of 7-6.

Miami (OH) won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The RedHawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 26 times last season.

