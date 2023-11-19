The DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) will play the San Francisco Dons (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

DePaul vs. San Francisco Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 71.2 186th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 77.3 342nd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.2 306th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 7th 10.3 3pt Made 8.3 74th 193rd 12.8 Assists 13.9 109th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.