Sunday's game that pits the San Francisco Dons (2-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) at Desert Diamond Arena has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Francisco, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

DePaul vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

TV: CBS Sports Network

DePaul vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 72, DePaul 68

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-3.7)

San Francisco (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul Performance Insights

DePaul ranked 186th in the nation with 71.2 points per contest last season, but on defense it struggled, giving up 77.3 points per game (17th-worst in college basketball).

The Blue Demons ranked 306th in the nation with 29.2 rebounds per contest, but they allowed 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranked fourth-worst in college basketball.

Last year DePaul ranked 109th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.9 per game.

With 12.6 turnovers per game, the Blue Demons ranked 258th in the nation. They forced 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 165th in college basketball.

Last year the Blue Demons sank 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.8% (44th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

DePaul ranked 196th in college basketball with 7.3 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 264th with a 35.0% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

DePaul attempted 36.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.2% of the shots it attempted (and 67.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.5 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.8% of its shots (and 32.6% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.