Will D'Onta Foreman Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Onta Foreman was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Foreman's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 11, Foreman has 86 carries for 367 yards and three touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has nine receptions (13 targets) for 55 yards.
D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Khalil Herbert (LP/ankle): 51 Rush Att; 272 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 83 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 11 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Foreman 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|86
|367
|3
|4.3
|13
|9
|55
|1
Foreman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16
|89
|2
|3
|31
|1
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|20
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|21
|80
|1
|2
|12
|0
