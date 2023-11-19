D'Onta Foreman was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Foreman's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 11, Foreman has 86 carries for 367 yards and three touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has nine receptions (13 targets) for 55 yards.

D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week: Khalil Herbert (LP/ankle): 51 Rush Att; 272 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 83 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Foreman 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 86 367 3 4.3 13 9 55 1

Foreman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0

