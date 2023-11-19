At Ford Field in Week 11, the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore will be facing the Detroit Lions pass defense and Jerry Jacobs. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 107.4 10.7 8 38 9.30

D.J. Moore vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore has totaled 52 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 793 (79.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 71 times and has five touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking ninth-last in the NFL by putting up 187.7 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 14 passing touchdowns.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bears are posting 20.4 points per contest (16th in NFL) and 322.8 yards per game (15th).

Chicago is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.5 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Bears rank 16th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 38 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 49.4%.

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 35 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Detroit is No. 15 in the NFL at 231.6 yards conceded per game (2,084 total passing yards against).

The Lions are allowing 22.6 points per game, 18th in the NFL.

Detroit has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

12 players have caught a touchdown against the Lions this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 71 52 Def. Targets Receptions 52 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.3 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 793 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 79.3 4.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 347 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

