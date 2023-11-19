Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 231.6 per game.

Moore's 52 grabs (on 71 targets) have netted him a team-high 793 yards (79.3 per game) and five TDs this season.

Moore vs. the Lions

Moore vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 83 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 83 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 231.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense is 26th in the league by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (15 total passing TDs).

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 10 games this season.

Moore has 23.3% of his team's target share (71 targets on 305 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 71 times, averaging 11.2 yards per target (eighth in NFL).

Moore has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 10 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored five of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (22.7%).

Moore has been targeted six times in the red zone (15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

