A victory by the Minnesota Vikings over the Denver Broncos is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 19 at 8:20 PM ET (at Empower Field at Mile High). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Broncos sport the 15th-ranked scoring offense this season (21.8 points per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking worst with 27.6 points allowed per game. With 23.3 points per game on offense, the Vikings rank 12th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th, surrendering 20.9 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Vikings vs Broncos on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+3) Over (41.5) Vikings 26, Broncos 21

Place your bets on the Broncos-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Broncos Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 60.0% chance to win.

Denver is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

A total of four out of nine Denver games this season have hit the over.

Broncos games have had an average of 44.8 points this season, 3.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread three times this year (3-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Minnesota games have hit the over three out of 10 times this season.

The average total for Vikings games is 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.8 27.6 22.6 21.8 20.8 34.8 Minnesota 23.3 20.9 22 22.2 24.6 19.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.