For their matchup with the Detroit Lions (7-2) at Ford Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM , the Chicago Bears (3-7) have 10 players on the injury report.

The Bears are coming off of a victory over the Carolina Panthers by the score of 16-13.

The Lions took down the Los Angeles Chargers 41-38 in their most recent game.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Questionable Khalil Herbert RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Khari Blasingame FB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Jack Sanborn LB Ankle Questionable Tremaine Edmunds LB Knee Questionable Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Sewell LB Knee Out Terell Smith DB Illness Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kalif Raymond WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice Jonah Jackson OG Wrist Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiah Buggs DL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hand Limited Participation In Practice Levi Onwuzurike DL Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX

Bears Season Insights

The Bears rank 20th with 322.8 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 15th with 324.2 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

The Bears rank 19th in the NFL with 20.4 points per game on offense, and they rank 27th with 25.5 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears rank 24th in the NFL with 187.7 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 26th with 248.2 passing yards allowed per game on defense.

Chicago has been a top-five run unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks fifth-best in rushing yards per game (135.1) and second-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (76).

At -9, the Bears sport the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Bears vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-8)

Lions (-8) Moneyline: Lions (-400), Bears (+310)

Lions (-400), Bears (+310) Total: 48 points

