The Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Lions will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Lions are putting up 26.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 20th, giving up 22.6 points per contest. The Bears rank 20th with 322.8 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 15th with 324.2 total yards given up per game on defense.

Bears vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-7.5) Toss Up (48) Lions 32, Bears 16

Bears Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Chicago and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Bears games average 43 total points, five fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Detroit has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, five of Detroit's nine games have gone over the point total.

Lions games this season have posted an average total of 46.2, which is 1.8 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bears vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.8 22.6 29.8 20.3 24.4 24.4 Chicago 20.4 25.5 21.4 22.6 19.4 28.4

