Zach LaVine's Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

LaVine put up 34 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 103-97 loss versus the Magic.

In this article we will break down LaVine's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-115)

Over 22.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+108)

Over 4.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-115)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds per contest last season, sixth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Zach LaVine vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 38 18 4 7 3 1 0 12/20/2022 37 21 6 7 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.