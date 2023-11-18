The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-1) take on the Valparaiso Beacons (0-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Western Illinois vs. Valparaiso 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Leathernecks scored just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (67.5) than the Beacons allowed their opponents to score (71.4).

Western Illinois had a 3-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.6 points.

Last year, the Beacons scored 13.6 fewer points per game (59.6) than the Leathernecks gave up (73.2).

Valparaiso went 4-1 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Schedule