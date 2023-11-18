The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-10) meet a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hanson Field.

It's been a difficult stretch for Western Illinois, which ranks fifth-worst in scoring offense (13.2 points per game) and worst in scoring defense (46.1 points per game allowed) in 2023. From an offensive angle, South Dakota is accumulating 328.4 total yards per contest (87th-ranked). It ranks 43rd in the FCS on defense (329.3 total yards given up per game).

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

Western Illinois South Dakota 238.8 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.4 (81st) 470.2 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (47th) 49.1 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.1 (74th) 189.7 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (74th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,861 yards (186.1 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette has racked up 233 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone three times.

This season, Seth Glatz has carried the ball 66 times for 217 yards (21.7 per game).

Jay Parker's leads his squad with 428 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 53 receptions (out of 42 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jaylin Jackson has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 386 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donald McKinney has compiled 26 catches for 357 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has compiled 1,918 yards (191.8 yards per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has run the ball 148 times for 697 yards, with five touchdowns.

Charles Pierre Jr. has racked up 319 yards (on 54 carries) with four touchdowns.

Carter Bell has hauled in 646 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

JJ Galbreath has put together a 504-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 23 targets.

Jack Martens has racked up 312 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

