The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes three games involving schools from the MEAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Morgan State Bears at Howard Bison 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Norfolk State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at North Carolina Central Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

