Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
With six games on the Big Ten Week 12 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Iowa (-3) against Illinois is the best spread bet, while the Illinois vs. Iowa matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 12 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa -3 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 13.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +3 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ohio State -27.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 31.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 32.5 - Illinois vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 42.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 49.5 - Minnesota vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 45.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 36.5 - Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Total: 39.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio State
|10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
|33.3 / 9.9
|428.8 / 262.3
|Michigan
|10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
|39.0 / 7.5
|410.5 / 232.1
|Penn State
|8-2 (5-2 Big Ten)
|37.7 / 13.1
|378.4 / 239.7
|Iowa
|8-2 (5-2 Big Ten)
|18.8 / 12.3
|243.0 / 280.7
|Maryland
|6-4 (3-4 Big Ten)
|28.9 / 22.4
|396.5 / 339.7
|Rutgers
|6-4 (3-4 Big Ten)
|24.1 / 18.3
|310.6 / 295.1
|Nebraska
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|18.9 / 18.2
|313.1 / 306.9
|Minnesota
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|22.5 / 25.8
|318.6 / 364.0
|Northwestern
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|20.5 / 22.8
|295.3 / 332.1
|Wisconsin
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|22.2 / 19.6
|371.5 / 332.6
|Illinois
|5-5 (3-4 Big Ten)
|23.8 / 29.3
|395.7 / 387.9
|Purdue
|3-7 (2-5 Big Ten)
|23.7 / 31.1
|366.3 / 389.7
|Indiana
|3-7 (1-6 Big Ten)
|21.4 / 30.0
|324.3 / 391.1
|Michigan State
|3-7 (1-6 Big Ten)
|16.7 / 27.7
|306.0 / 369.4
