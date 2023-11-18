With six games on the Big Ten Week 12 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Iowa (-3) against Illinois is the best spread bet, while the Illinois vs. Iowa matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Big Ten games with BetMGM!

Best Week 12 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa -3 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 13.7 points

Iowa by 13.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Northwestern +3 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.1 points

Northwestern by 5.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ohio State -27.5 vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio State by 31.8 points

Ohio State by 31.8 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Big Ten spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 12 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 32.5 - Illinois vs. Iowa

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes

Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Total: 42.1 points

42.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 49.5 - Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Total: 45.8 points

45.8 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 36.5 - Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Total: 39.5 points

39.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 12 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio State 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) 33.3 / 9.9 428.8 / 262.3 Michigan 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) 39.0 / 7.5 410.5 / 232.1 Penn State 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten) 37.7 / 13.1 378.4 / 239.7 Iowa 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten) 18.8 / 12.3 243.0 / 280.7 Maryland 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten) 28.9 / 22.4 396.5 / 339.7 Rutgers 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten) 24.1 / 18.3 310.6 / 295.1 Nebraska 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 18.9 / 18.2 313.1 / 306.9 Minnesota 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 22.5 / 25.8 318.6 / 364.0 Northwestern 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 20.5 / 22.8 295.3 / 332.1 Wisconsin 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 22.2 / 19.6 371.5 / 332.6 Illinois 5-5 (3-4 Big Ten) 23.8 / 29.3 395.7 / 387.9 Purdue 3-7 (2-5 Big Ten) 23.7 / 31.1 366.3 / 389.7 Indiana 3-7 (1-6 Big Ten) 21.4 / 30.0 324.3 / 391.1 Michigan State 3-7 (1-6 Big Ten) 16.7 / 27.7 306.0 / 369.4

Watch Big Ten games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.