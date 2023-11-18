The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the Indiana State Sycamores (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Saluki Stadium.

Defensively, Southern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best by giving up only 290.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 77th (342.8 yards per game). Indiana State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, generating 268.4 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 82nd with 376.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Indiana State 342.8 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (116th) 290.4 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.4 (85th) 119.4 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.7 (83rd) 223.4 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.7 (113th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 2,093 yards (209.3 ypg) to lead Southern Illinois, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has racked up 348 yards on 65 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 49 times for 288 yards (28.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 40 receptions for 564 yards (56.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has caught 45 passes for 552 yards (55.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

D'Ante' Cox has racked up 23 grabs for 313 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has put up 980 passing yards, or 98.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Justin Dinka, has carried the ball 105 times for 480 yards (48.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Plez Lawrence has totaled 470 yards on 94 carries with three touchdowns.

Harry Van Dyne has collected 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 566 (56.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Dakota Caton has caught 37 passes and compiled 399 receiving yards (39.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kevin Barnett has racked up 150 reciving yards (15.0 ypg) this season.

