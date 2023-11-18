The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-2) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 64 points per game last year were only 1.6 fewer points than the 65.6 the Eagles allowed.

SIU-Edwardsville went 4-1 last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

Last year, the Eagles recorded 13.7 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Cougars gave up (77.3).

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule