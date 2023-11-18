Seth Jones will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators play on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jones are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jones vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Jones has averaged 25:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Jones has yet to score a goal through 14 games this season.

In six of 14 games this year, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Jones has an assist in six of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Jones' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Jones has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jones Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 14 Games 3 6 Points 1 0 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.