High school football is on the schedule this week in Sangamon County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • McHenry County
  • Menard County
  • McLean County
  • Cook County
  • Kane County
  • Shelby County
  • Adams County
  • Lake County
  • DuPage County
  • Will County

    • Sangamon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Rochester High School at Murphysboro High School

    • Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on November 18
    • Location: Murphysboro, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.