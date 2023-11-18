For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Ryan Donato a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

Donato has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Donato has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:37 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 10:47 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 9:38 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:17 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:46 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:37 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

