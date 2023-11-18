Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Ryan Donato a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Donato stats and insights
- Donato has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Donato has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Donato recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|10:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|12:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 4-0
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
