Big Ten rivals will clash when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) meet the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Purdue vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northwestern 27, Purdue 22

Northwestern 27, Purdue 22 Purdue has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Northwestern has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

The Wildcats have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Boilermakers a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (+3)



Northwestern (+3) In 10 Purdue games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Northwestern owns a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Purdue and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 49.5 points six times this season.

In the Northwestern's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The total for the contest of 49.5 is 5.3 points more than the combined points per game averages for Purdue (23.7 points per game) and Northwestern (20.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 51.8 45.3 Implied Total AVG 28.2 28.8 27.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-3 1-3

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 41.4 43.5 Implied Total AVG 27.4 26.8 28.3 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

