A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Boilermakers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Northwestern vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Northwestern has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.

Purdue has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

