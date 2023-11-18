Northwestern vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Boilermakers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Northwestern vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-3)
|46.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-3)
|46.5
|-137
|+114
Northwestern vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Northwestern has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.
- Purdue has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Boilermakers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
