A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Boilermakers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Evanston, Illinois
  • Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-3) 46.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Purdue (-3) 46.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Northwestern vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Northwestern has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
  • The Wildcats have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.
  • Purdue has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Boilermakers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

