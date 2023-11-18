The Purdue Boilermakers (3-7) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ryan Field.

Purdue is totaling 366.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 83rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Boilermakers rank 84th, giving up 389.7 yards per contest. Northwestern has been struggling offensively, ranking seventh-worst with 295.3 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 332.1 total yards per contest (31st-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Northwestern Purdue 295.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.3 (88th) 332.1 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (78th) 101.6 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.4 (72nd) 193.7 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.9 (84th) 6 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (62nd)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 1,121 yards on 60.4% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has run the ball 123 times for 454 yards, with two touchdowns.

Anthony Tyus III has racked up 35 carries and totaled 162 yards.

Bryce Kirtz's 526 receiving yards (52.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 catches on 63 targets with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has totaled 472 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 40 receptions.

A.J. Henning has racked up 284 reciving yards (28.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 2,112 pass yards for Purdue, completing 58.6% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 118 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 81 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 711 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has carried the ball 86 times for 508 yards (50.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Deion Burks' leads his squad with 529 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 83 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 31 passes for 360 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has been the target of 40 passes and hauled in 25 receptions for 329 yards, an average of 32.9 yards per contest.

