The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Rhode Island Rams (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. Rhode Island matchup.

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-8.5) 136.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-8.5) 136.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northwestern compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 12 Wildcats games hit the over.

Rhode Island won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last year, 16 of the Rams' games hit the over.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Bookmakers rate Northwestern much higher (65th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (94th).

Northwestern has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

