How to Watch Northwestern vs. Rhode Island on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Rhode Island Rams (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Northwestern vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats made 40.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Rams allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- In games Northwestern shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 8-2 overall.
- The Rams ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wildcats finished 171st.
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Rams gave up.
- Northwestern had a 9-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Northwestern was worse in home games last season, posting 68.2 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game in away games.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in road games (68.4).
- At home, Northwestern sunk 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to on the road (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Binghamton
|W 72-61
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/10/2023
|Dayton
|W 71-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/14/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 63-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/27/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
