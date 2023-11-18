The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Georgia State Convocation Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois' games went over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.

The Huskies had 16 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Little Rock was less successful against the spread than Northern Illinois last year, putting up an ATS record of 15-11-0, as opposed to the 16-11-0 record of the Huskies.

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 75.4 147.4 79.4 154.4 150 Northern Illinois 72 147.4 75 154.4 143.4

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 72 points per game last year were 7.4 fewer points than the 79.4 the Trojans gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 79.4 points last season, Northern Illinois went 9-0 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 15-11-0 18-8-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 15-12-0

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Northern Illinois 8-5 Home Record 5-7 2-16 Away Record 7-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

