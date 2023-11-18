The Little Rock Trojans (1-0) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Information

Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)

Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 72.0 169th 354th 79.4 Points Allowed 75.0 311th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 30.0 278th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 315th 6.0 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 56th 14.8 Assists 12.6 211th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

