Saturday's game between the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) and the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 79-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Northern Illinois squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Northern Illinois is projected to cover the spread (2.5) versus Little Rock. The two sides are expected to go under the 159.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Georgia State Convocation Center Line: Northern Illinois -2.5

Northern Illinois -2.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northern Illinois -145, Little Rock +120

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 79, Little Rock 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (-2.5)



Northern Illinois (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Northern Illinois put up 72.0 points per game and allowed 75.0 last year, making them 169th in the nation on offense and 311th defensively.

The Huskies were 278th in the country in rebounds per game (30.0) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4) last year.

Last season Northern Illinois was ranked 211th in the nation in assists with 12.6 per game.

The Huskies were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%) last year.

Defensively, Northern Illinois was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last year. It was 112th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.8%.

The Huskies took 37.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 62.7% of their shots, with 71.8% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.