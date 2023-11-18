Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Little Rock Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-2.5)
|159.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-2.5)
|159.5
|-152
|+124
Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northern Illinois compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 15 Huskies games last season hit the over.
- Little Rock compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Trojans games went over the point total 18 out of 26 times last year.
