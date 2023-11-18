How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Huskies had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents hit.
- Northern Illinois went 11-2 when it shot better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans finished 96th.
- Last year, the Huskies recorded 7.4 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Trojans allowed (79.4).
- Northern Illinois went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 79.4 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Huskies gave up 1.2 fewer points per game (74.3) than on the road (75.5).
- In home games, Northern Illinois made 2.0 more threes per game (8.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 91-78
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|Illinois Tech
|W 107-55
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Georgia State
|W 70-64
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/18/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
