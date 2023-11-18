Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 18?
Will Nick Foligno score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foligno stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Foligno averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|3
|0
|3
|19:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|14:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.