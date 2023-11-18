Michigan vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) and their 24th-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) and the first-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wolverines are heavily favored, by 19.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Maryland matchup.
Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Michigan vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1300
|+760
Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Maryland has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
Michigan & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the Big Ten
|-200
|Bet $200 to win $100
|Maryland
|To Win the Big Ten
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
