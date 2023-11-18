Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) and the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI+
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats
- Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 games with a spread last season.
- Loyola Chicago (9-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 32.1% of the time, 17.9% less often than New Orleans (14-14-0) last year.
Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Loyola Chicago
|67.4
|140.5
|72.5
|151.8
|136.6
|New Orleans
|73.1
|140.5
|79.3
|151.8
|149.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Ramblers averaged 11.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Privateers allowed (79.3).
- When Loyola Chicago totaled more than 79.3 points last season, it went 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Loyola Chicago
|9-19-0
|15-13-0
|New Orleans
|14-14-0
|19-9-0
Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Loyola Chicago
|New Orleans
|6-8
|Home Record
|6-9
|3-8
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.6
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.