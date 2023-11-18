The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) and the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Loyola Chicago (9-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 32.1% of the time, 17.9% less often than New Orleans (14-14-0) last year.

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 140.5 72.5 151.8 136.6 New Orleans 73.1 140.5 79.3 151.8 149.9

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

Last year, the Ramblers averaged 11.9 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Privateers allowed (79.3).

When Loyola Chicago totaled more than 79.3 points last season, it went 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 New Orleans 14-14-0 19-9-0

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago New Orleans 6-8 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 4-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-2-0

