The New Orleans Privateers (2-0) battle the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-14.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-14.5) 150.5 -1700 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Chicago vs. New Orleans Betting Trends (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

The Ramblers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

New Orleans compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last year.

Privateers games hit the over 19 out of 28 times last season.

