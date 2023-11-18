Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep at Contra Costa Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Antioch, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.