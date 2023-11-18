How to Watch the Illinois vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-1) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBC.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Illinois vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 75.3 points per game last year, 16.4 more points than the 58.9 the Fighting Irish gave up.
- When Illinois gave up fewer than 73.9 points last season, it went 18-2.
- Last year, the Fighting Irish put up 8.7 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Illini gave up (65.2).
- Notre Dame went 22-1 last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.
- The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Fighting Irish averaged.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Morehead State
|W 81-61
|State Farm Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 71-67
|Al McGuire Center
|11/15/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 103-33
|State Farm Center
|11/18/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
|11/26/2023
|Canisius
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/29/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|State Farm Center
