The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Fighting Illini will attempt to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 30.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Illinois vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Illinois vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Illinois has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Iowa is 4-4-1 ATS this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

