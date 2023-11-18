The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Iowa has the eighth-best defense this season in terms of total yards (280.7 yards allowed per game), but ranks worst on the offensive side of the ball (243 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Illinois is putting up 23.8 points per contest (90th-ranked). It ranks 102nd in the FBS defensively (29.3 points surrendered per game).

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Illinois vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Illinois Iowa 395.7 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243 (133rd) 387.9 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.7 (7th) 132.4 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (104th) 263.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (130th) 18 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has 1,888 passing yards, or 188.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 28.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Kaden Feagin is his team's leading rusher with 95 carries for 438 yards, or 43.8 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Reggie Love III has run for 392 yards across 75 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams has racked up 893 receiving yards on 68 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Pat Bryant has put together a 520-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 54 targets.

Casey Washington has racked up 394 reciving yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has 715 yards passing for Iowa, completing 46.5% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 123 times for 614 yards (61.4 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 84 times for 332 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's team-leading 299 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 19 passes for 167 yards (16.7 yards per game) this year.

Diante Vines' 12 receptions are good enough for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.