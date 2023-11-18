The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-4) hit the road for an MVFC showdown against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alerus Center.

North Dakota ranks 54th in total offense (366.1 yards per game) and 81st in total defense (375.9 yards allowed per game) this year. Illinois State's offense has been thriving, accumulating 430.2 total yards per game (17th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 39th by giving up 321.8 total yards per game.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Illinois State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Illinois State North Dakota 430.2 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.1 (52nd) 321.8 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.9 (84th) 194.7 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (61st) 235.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 2,111 yards on 69.7% passing while tossing 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 149 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Mason Blakemore, has carried the ball 128 times for 882 yards (88.2 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Cole Mueller has racked up 79 carries and totaled 374 yards with five touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 909 receiving yards (90.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 catches on 73 targets with 10 touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has put up a 549-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 56 passes on 54 targets.

Eddie Kasper's 29 targets have resulted in 44 grabs for 373 yards and one touchdown.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 1,932 yards (193.2 ypg) to lead North Dakota, completing 71.5% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 530 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Isaiah Smith has collected 468 yards on 74 carries, scoring two times. He's caught 22 passes for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Bo Belquist's leads his squad with 598 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has put up a 250-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 22 targets.

Red Wilson has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 20 catches for 227 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota or Illinois State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.