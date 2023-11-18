In the game between the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks and Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Fightin' Hawks to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Illinois State vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-6.2) 55.6 North Dakota 31, Illinois State 25

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

In Redbirds games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

A total of seven of Fightin' Hawks games last season went over the point total.

Redbirds vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 32 25.2 45.2 19.2 18.8 31.2 Illinois State 34 20.3 36.5 15.8 30.3 27

