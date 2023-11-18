The Robert Morris Colonials (4-6) go on the road to meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-3) at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Robert Morris is putting up 21.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 92nd in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 88th, surrendering 29.0 points per contest. In terms of total yards, Eastern Illinois ranks 53rd in the FCS (366.9 total yards per game) and 63rd defensively (351.9 total yards allowed per game).

Eastern Illinois vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Eastern Illinois vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Robert Morris 366.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (93rd) 351.9 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.9 (48th) 117.2 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.1 (114th) 249.7 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.7 (64th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has thrown for 2,497 yards (249.7 ypg) while completing 60% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, MJ Flowers Jr., has carried the ball 128 times for 673 yards (67.3 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 30 passes for 175 yards.

Kevin Daniels has racked up 77 carries and totaled 297 yards with two touchdowns.

Eli Mirza has totaled 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 597 (59.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has two touchdowns.

DeAirious Smith has caught 24 passes and compiled 441 receiving yards (44.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Thomas' 23 targets have resulted in 33 receptions for 432 yards and four touchdowns.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has 1,641 yards passing for Robert Morris, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

DJ Moyer has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 266 yards on the ground.

Cyrus Bonsu has collected 256 yards on 65 carries, scoring one time.

Noah Robinson has hauled in 55 receptions for 707 yards (70.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Chaese Jackson has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 291 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Landen Lucas has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in 14 grabs for 227 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

