Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (0-2) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|362nd
|238th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|358th
|344th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
