Saturday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) and Coppin State Eagles (0-5) going head to head at Millett Hall has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on November 18.

The game has no set line.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 71, Coppin State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Illinois (-8.7)

Eastern Illinois (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.7

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

Eastern Illinois was 252nd in the country in points scored (68.8 per game) and 240th in points conceded (72.1) last year.

On the glass, the Panthers were 238th in the country in rebounds (30.9 per game) last year. They were 10th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.9 per game).

Eastern Illinois was 75th in the nation in assists (14.5 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Panthers were 15th-worst in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.2) last year. They were ranked 249th in 3-point percentage at 32.9%.

Defensively, Eastern Illinois was 312th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.4 last year. It was 169th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.6%.

Eastern Illinois took 27.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 20.3% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 72.6% of its shots, with 79.7% of its makes coming from there.

