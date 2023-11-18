The Coppin State Eagles (0-5) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall, airing at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Eastern Illinois shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 7-8 overall.

The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball. The Panthers finished 238th.

Last year, the Panthers recorded 14.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allowed (83.2).

Eastern Illinois went 5-0 last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.0 more points than it averaged in away games (67.7).

At home, the Panthers allowed 8.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than on the road (76.4).

Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 treys per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (5.9, 35.6%).

