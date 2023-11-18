How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (0-5) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Millett Hall, airing at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Northern Illinois vs Little Rock (2:00 PM ET | November 18)
- Southern Indiana vs La Salle (2:00 PM ET | November 18)
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Eastern Illinois shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 7-8 overall.
- The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball. The Panthers finished 238th.
- Last year, the Panthers recorded 14.4 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allowed (83.2).
- Eastern Illinois went 5-0 last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.0 more points than it averaged in away games (67.7).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 8.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than on the road (76.4).
- Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 treys per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (5.9, 35.6%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Monmouth (IL)
|W 91-45
|Lantz Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 89-65
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 69-61
|Redbird Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/25/2023
|Eureka
|-
|Lantz Arena
