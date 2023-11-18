Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in DuPage County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Other Games in Illinois This Week
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
York High School at Loyola Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis High School at Nazareth Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal Community High School at Downers Grove North High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Downers Grove, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Academy at St. Laurence High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Burbank, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
