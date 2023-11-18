The Miami Heat (8-4) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) on November 18, 2023 at United Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 47.4% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.

The Bulls score an average of 107.6 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Chicago is 3-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score more points per game at home (108.8) than away (105.8), and also allow fewer points at home (109.0) than away (115.6).

In 2023-24 Chicago is giving up 6.6 fewer points per game at home (109.0) than away (115.6).

The Bulls pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (22.3) than away (21.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries