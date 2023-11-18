How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (8-4) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) on November 18, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Heat
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 47.4% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.
- The Bulls score an average of 107.6 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 110.3 points, Chicago is 3-1.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls score more points per game at home (108.8) than away (105.8), and also allow fewer points at home (109.0) than away (115.6).
- In 2023-24 Chicago is giving up 6.6 fewer points per game at home (109.0) than away (115.6).
- The Bulls pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (22.3) than away (21.2).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Dalen Terry
|Questionable
|Patella
