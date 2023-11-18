The Miami Heat (8-4) visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) after winning four straight road games. The Heat are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -2.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 214.5 points in 10 of 13 outings.

Chicago's games this year have had a 219.2-point total on average, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Chicago has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 8 66.7% 110.7 218.3 110.3 221.8 220.5 Bulls 10 76.9% 107.6 218.3 111.5 221.8 220.3

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). On the road, it is .400 (2-3-0).

The Bulls' 107.6 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 110.3 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bulls and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 4-9 2-2 6-7 Heat 5-7 1-4 5-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Bulls Heat 107.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 2-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-4 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.