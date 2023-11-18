Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Predators on November 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Bedard drives the offense for Chicago with 13 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and four assists in 14 games (playing 19:21 per game).
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Nick Foligno Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Nick Foligno has eight points so far, including two goals and six assists.
Foligno Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has scored 18 points in 15 games (seven goals and 11 assists).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.