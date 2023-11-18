The Nashville Predators (5-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The Predators have lost four games in a row.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-210) Blackhawks (+170) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been listed as an underdog 14 times this season, and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won four of its 10 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 37.0%.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in six of 14 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 44 (25th) Goals 36 (30th) 52 (18th) Goals Allowed 49 (15th) 13 (12th) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 15 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (13th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-7-0 in its last 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread during that span.

Six of Chicago's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (36 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Blackhawks have given up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 15th.

They have a -13 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

